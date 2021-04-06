A First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday as spring storms are likely

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A storm system will move into the central plains tomorrow, bringing in a weak cold front to East Texas. With this cold front slated to arrive on Wednesday afternoon, we will have enough warmth, moisture, and energy in place to see strong and severe thunderstorms develop just along and ahead of the frontal boundary. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will be at 60%.
With this severe weather risk for springtime thunderstorms, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday afternoon.
The areas most at risk to encounter a heavy thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon will be mainly along and east of the Highway 69 corridor. Areas west of there could still see a stronger storm or two, but those odds will be noticeably lower than the eastern portions of our KTRE viewing area.
If any storm were to briefly turn severe, damaging wind gusts and some large hail would be the main concern.
These storms will be out of our area by the early evening hours, giving way to partly cloudy skies and a dry Wednesday night in the Piney Woods.
This frontal boundary will end up stalling out on top of us or very close by to where we will not experience any cool down for the back half of the week. If anything, it remains warm and humid as lows drop into the lower 60′s with highs remaining in the lower-to-middle 80′s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.
Another frontal boundary looks to move in on Friday, bringing in another 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. This second front may be just strong enough to bring in some slightly drier air and lower humidity for the start to the upcoming weekend.
