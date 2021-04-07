First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday afternoon, evening.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A strong storm system is moving into the East Texas area Wednesday and will push a cold front through the region during the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop just along and ahead of the cold front midday and continue to strengthen into the early afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal and slight risk for severe storms for the East Texas area.
Higher threats for severe weather are expected farther east across the Louisiana state line. As the thunderstorms develop, expect them to strengthen quickly. Brief heavy downpours are possible, but flooding looks to only be minor.
High winds and hail will be the primary threats with any stronger storms and isolated tornadoes are also possible, especially in storms that develop ahead of the cold front. Once the cold front moves through, skies will clear out quickly into the evening hours with cool temperatures by early Thursday morning.
Another strong storm system will be in place by Friday afternoon with another chance for strong to severe storms.