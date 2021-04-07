Hemphill man accused of murdering teen gets $50K bond

HEMPHILL, Texas (KLTV) - A bond has been granted for the release of accused murderer Matthew Hoy Edgars.
Sabine County District Attorney J. Kevin Dutton announced the bond grant via press release on Wednesday, expressing his dissatisfaction but agreed that the judge was simply following the law and its recent changes due to COVID-19. Edgar’s bail was set at $50,000.
Edgar, 24, of Hemphill was indicted on March 16 for the murder of Livye Heathyr Lewis, 19, who was found dead with a gunshot wound on Oct. 31, 2020. She had also been struck on her head and her upper body, according to the indictment.
According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 6 a.m. Oct. 31 on FM 83, about two and a half miles east of Hemphill. The sheriff’s office said Lewis was found deceased from a gunshot wound to the neck. She was taken to a medical examiner in Tyler.
Matthew Edgar was arrested, booked into the Sabine County Jail, and charged with murder.
“Although I am upset with this setback, the case remains against the defendant and our office has requested an expedited trial date so that justice will be served,” Dutton said.
