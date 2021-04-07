Henderson Police seeking assistance in residential bench theft

HENDERSON, Texas (KTRE) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a bench thief.
The homeowner’s doorbell camera caught footage of an unidentified suspect allegedly lifting a bench from the resident’s front law before placing it in their truck and driving away. The truck appears blue in color with four doors and a shorter than normal bed.
Police say the alleged theft occurred between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Hollister in Henderson.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. David Miley with the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.
