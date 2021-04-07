Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide plot

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children - 19-year-old twins Farhan and Farbin Towhid and their older brother Tanvir, 21 - were all found with apparent gunshot wounds. The children’s grandmother, Altafun Nessa, was also a victim. (Source: Facebook, KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press | April 7, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 11:43 AM

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities have identified six people found dead in a suburban Dallas home in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide plot.

The Allen Police Department says investigators believe 21-year-old Tanvir Towhid and 19-year-old Farhan Towhid made a pact to kill their parents, sister and grandmother before killing themselves. The bodies were found early Monday by officers performing a welfare check.

The victims were identified as 77-year-old Altafun Nessa, 56-year-old Iren Islam, 54-year-old Towhidul Islam and 19-year-old Farbin Towhid.

A neighbor says Nessa lived in Bangladesh but was visiting her family when she was killed.

