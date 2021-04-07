Randall County officials release surveillance video of missing Amarillo woman

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a missing Amarillo woman.
Brianna Gilbert has been missing since her work break at Plains Dairy in Amarillo on Tuesday, March 30.
Video shows her leaving the building around 8:00 p.m. on Northeast Third Avenue.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are following up on tips from community members but have been unable to confirm any sightings.
If you know where she may be, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5858.
