Rep. Ashby, speaker promote health legislation on eve of broadband bill presentation

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Rep. Trent Ashby joined Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and other legislators to promote his broadband bill as health care legislation.
Ashby’s HB 5 would create a broadband office at the comptroller of public accounts to pinpoint and address areas of the state with the worst broadband capabilities.
Ashby (R-Lufkin) said his bill would be a tremendous boost to telehealth efforts and cited a bill authored by Rep. Four Price (R-Amarillo) which would expand telehealth access.
“This expansion goes hand-in-hand with the need for increased broadband expansion,” Ashby said.
