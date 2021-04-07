Search for driver’s body moves farther downstream on the Sulfur River

For third straight day, searchers look for man who disappeared when SUV plunged into Wright Patman Lake spillway

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens moved their search for a missing man's body farther downstream on the Sulfur River on Tuesday, April 6. The man, whose name has not yet been released, disappeared when the SUV he was driving crashed through a barrier and plunged into the Wright Patman Lake spillway the evening of Sunday, April 4. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble | April 6, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 3:39 AM

WRIGHT PATMAN LAKE, Texas (KSLA) — Searchers continued their quest Tuesday, April 6 to find the body of a man who disappeared when an SUV plunged into Wright Patman Lake.

The third day of the recovery effort found Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens moving their search from the spillway to farther downstream on the Sulfur River.

Park rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other volunteers are assisting with the search.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s name.

He was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Yukon southeast on Sulphur Point Road when it crashed through a barrier and into the spillway about 6 p.m. Sunday, April 4.

Ashdown, Ark., resident Dustin Roach, who was fishing at the spillway, pulled the SUV’s passenger out of the rushing waters.

Lucia Mendoza, 29, of Texarkana, Ark., was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

She told authorities that her husband still was in the vehicle. But no one was found inside the SUV when divers pulled the SUV out of the water about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Depending on weather conditions, authorities have said, it could take five to 10 days for the driver’s body to be found.

Meantime, anglers and other members of the public have been asked to stay clear of the area until the missing man is located.

