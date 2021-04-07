SFA to start selling alcohol at baseball, softball games

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Alcohol will soon be available at SFA baseball and softball games.
The university is ready to move forward with the move after the Nacogdoches city council approved of it on Tuesday night. Sales will start the weekend of April 16-18 when baseball hosts Southeastern Louisiana and softball hosts Northwestern State.
Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said the city had to approve the plan since the SFA Baseball and softball complexes are inside of the Nacogdoches City Baseball complex and both fields are surrounded by youth baseball and adult softball fields that have been designated as non-alcohol related areas by the city. Sales of alcohol will stop in the seventh inning for baseball and fifth inning for softball. Each person is limited to buying two drinks at a time.
“It is a matter of understanding we are creating a family friendly event,” Ivey said. “We wat something for everyone. This is an opportunity that some people want and some don’t so we cognizant of everyone’s aspects and their experience at the ballpark. We have redlined both facilities so there are areas where you cannot move in and out from so we make sure we are protecting the city park area as well.”
The alcohol sales will be ran through Aramark, which is the primary food and drink vendor on the SFA Campus. The revenue from the sales will be shared between the two. Ivey said while there will be added revenue COVID-19 has limited that potential due to seating being limited.
“We are not doing it for the revenue,” Ivey said. “It is not as great as people think. COVID-19 has hurt that a bit. For us I think it is about creating an experience for our fans. When you thi k about baseball you think about having a beer and a hotdog in your hand. It is America’s Pastime.”
Alcohol has been sold the two previous seasons at basketball games. This past season fans could drink anywhere in the William R. Johnson Coliseum while the first year there was a designated section. Football had a trial run this past fall but Ivey expects there to be a bigger rollout for the 2021 fall season.
