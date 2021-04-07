SFA student group hosts survivor for Holocaust Remembrance Day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time a Stephen F. Austin student group will hold a Holocaust Remembrance Day event.
SFA Hillel, a student group building connections to the Jewish journey, will host a Holocaust survivor, Dr. Zsuzsanna Ozsváth, Thursday evening.
The ongoing mission of SFA Hillel is to create awareness for anti-semitism. Co-presidents, Jade Gordon and Annie Martinez hope the Nacogdoches community can benefit from heightened awareness.
The SFA Office of Multicultural Affairs is placing the Holocaust speaking event on its Diversity Week schedule. Dr. Ozsváth will speak via Zoom and to a live audience at the SFA Grand Ballroom.
There is no fee to attend either in person or online; however, registration will be required for Zoom attendees. To register for the Zoom event, visit form.jotform.com/210754475322150.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.