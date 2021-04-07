“She’s just an inspiration”: Huntington ISD instructor teaches courses, life lessons from experience with cerebral palsy

“That’s my big thing,” Arnold said. “That’s a huge thing for me. Anybody. I always tell them to ask. I’d rather them ask questions and get to know what it is than just stare and wonder. Anybody that asks me about my disability, I try to explain it doesn’t define who you are. It’s just a part of you and you can do anything you want to do despite your circumstances. Anyone they come in contact with that has a disability can do anything they want to do. It doesn’t limit them.”