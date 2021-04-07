Tyler County Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant recovers child porn shared on social media

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -Tyler County deputies and investigators from the Texas Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant that led to evidence of child pornography uploaded and shared through social media.
Tyler County Sheriff’s Office reports a registered sex offender, Jeremy Nobles, 45 of Warren, was arrested at the residence on Highway 69, south of Warren where the search took place, Tuesday at approximately 7:30 a.m.
Nobles is charged with four counts of Promotion of Child Pornography, five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.
The sheriff’s office reports Nobles is currently out of jail with a $150,000.00 bond set by Justice of the Peace Trisher Ford.
