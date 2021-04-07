Watson’s Accuser speaks out, Watson’s team stands their ground

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The first Deshaun Watson accuser stepped forward and made comments to the media on Tuesday.
The Texans quarterback is facing 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct against various massage therapist. Ashley Solis spoke today of the challenges she gas faced since the alleged incident.
“I got into massage therapy to heal people,” Solis said. “To heal their minds and bodies. To bring peace to their souls. Deshaun Watson has robbed me of that. He took that away from me, he tainted a profession in which I take enormous pride. ... I suffer from panic attacks, anxiety and depression. I’m in counseling as a result of Deshaun Watson’s actions. I hope he knows how much pain he’s inflicted on me emotionally and physically. And I hope he knows how much pain he’s inflicted on these other survivors.”
Solis and her attorney Tony Buzbee continue to stand by their early statements that this case is not about money. Buzbee said they are asking for the court allowed minimum in each case. Buzbee in previous remarks said he wants this to be a case about getting out the truth and keeping other women safe.
Watson’s side will argue against that part of the case and believe this is a money grab.
According to ESPN, Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said Solis and Buzbee had previously requested ‘hush money’. “[They] “sought $100,000 in hush money on behalf of Ms. Solis to quietly settle the allegations the month before he filed the first lawsuit,” the statement stated. “As the emails show, we were willing to continue discussions on Deshaun’s behalf to explore ways to prevent a lawsuit and a public spectacle. But Mr. Buzbee informed us that he was unwilling to do so. We expect that this matter will be resolved in court.”
The NFL is following the case and NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the allegations are distrubing.
