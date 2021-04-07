Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today is a good day to be weather alert, no matter where you live in East Texas. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this afternoon and evening as strong to severe storms will develop along and ahead of a cold front. Greatest severe threats for today will be hail capable of quarter to half-dollar size as well as damaging wind gusts. Tornado threat for today is low but not at zero. Skies today will remain mostly cloudy as light showers and spotty areas of drizzle will continue over the next couple of hours until a cold front begins to dip into East Texas early this afternoon from the northwest. A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along this cold front and advance to the east and southeast, bringing very heavy rainfall at times, as well as the previously mentioned severe threats. Storms will be likely along the front as it advances through ETX throughout the afternoon and early evening hours, clearing most of East Texas by around 8 to 10 PM tonight. We will see a fair mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as temperatures start off in the lower 50s before warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. A few spotty showers will be possible in the later evening hours tomorrow but most of East Texas looks to remain dry. As we set sights on Friday, another shot at strong to severe storms will be possible later in the day, so please remain weather alert and continue to check for more updates once we finish our severe storms for today. Plenty of sunshine on tap for the weekend before clouds and spotty rain chances move in to start out the next work week.