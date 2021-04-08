Burkburnett student speaks with First Lady Jill Biden

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett High School Senior Connor Johnson spoke with the First Lady Jill Biden for the second time.
The first time was when he represented Texoma as part of the Military Child Education Coalition’s Joining Forces Initiative to help military families.
Johnson has served in Burkburnett’s Student 2 Student program for four years now and was one of only five students selected from around the world to take part in the Joining Forces Initiative.
