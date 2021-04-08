First Alert: Another round of possible severe weather has prompted a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our skies will be getting a makeover overnight as we see increasing clouds and a return to higher humidity levels as well. This will lead to lows only dropping into the middle 60′s.
With a warm front lifting northward on Friday, it will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a 30% chance of rain during the day. However, as a storm complex ignites in north and northeast Texas on Friday afternoon and evening, that is when our rain and storm chance will jump up to 60%.
If any portion of our KTRE viewing area were to get clipped or encounter this severe storm complex, then damaging winds and large hail will come into play. That is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and the early overnight hours into Saturday morning.
Once this cold front pushes through our area early Saturday morning, we will be in store for a beautiful, spring weekend as drier air and lower humidity will make for some pleasant conditions throughout the Piney Woods. Look for wake-up temperatures in the 50′s with daytime highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under mostly sunny skies.
After a quiet start to the new week on Monday, we will see the clouds and modest chances for rain return by the middle of next week as another cold front looks to swing through the Piney Woods.
