First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening, overnight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas and an Enhanced Risk for severe storms has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Friday.
A cold front will move through the region late Friday night and ahead of the front, a very unstable airmass will be in place. Clouds and drizzle will start the day Friday with a few showers developing early afternoon.
The main threat for storms will be Friday evening, with the storms developing to the west and pushing into East Texas by evening and continuing overnight Friday into very early Saturday morning.
As the storms first develop, a very cold airmass in the upper atmosphere will bring the concern for very large hail and isolated tornadoes. By the overnight hours, storms will transition to more of a high wind event with wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph possible.
The storms will end by daybreak Saturday with quickly clearing skies and a nice warm weekend ahead.