Houston County investigator died on vacation, will be escorted home by numerous agencies

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigator died while on vacation this week, Sheriff Randy Hargrove announced.
“It’s with great sadness that I inform you that Investigator Billy Bob Christian suddenly passed away (Tuesday) morning while vacationing with his wife and friends. Billy was a seasoned investigator with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office where he worked many cases with fellow investigators and deputies. He was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength for all who knew him. This is a tremendous loss for his family and for all of us here at Houston County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
On Wednesday, Hargrove shared plans for an escort for Christian’s return back to a Crockett funeral home.
“Tomorrow Investigator Billy Christian is coming home to Houston County. He will be escorted by his wife Brenda, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and a host of other law enforcement agencies and first responders. He will be passing through Lovelady at approximately 1:45pm tomorrow, April 8, on his way to Callaway-Allee Funeral Home in Crockett. We invite you to honor Billy with your roadside presence as he passes through your community. On behalf of his family & friends, I would like to thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers & support.”
Funeral service plans are pending.
