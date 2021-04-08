Livingston police discover possible human trafficking operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The investigation of a Livingston residence led to the discovery of a possible human trafficking operation.
According to a press release by the Livingston Police Department, on Monday at 12:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. Washington Avenue in reference to subjects being rushed into a residence.
While on scene officers conducted an investigation and located enough evidence to establish probable cause for a search warrant. Upon execution of the search warrant, 14 undocumented male individuals were located inside a bedroom. Of the 14, four were identified as juveniles ranging in age from 13 to 16. Upon further investigation a Hispanic female identified as Nelida Rojas Angulo, 24, of Houston, was located inside the residence and was detained for further investigation.
Police say they believe the residence was being used to facilitate the transfer of undocumented individuals into the United States. The Livingston Police Department then notified Homeland Security who sent agents to assist with the investigation. All individuals were released to the custody of Homeland Security.
