East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A much cooler start with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the 40s in many places. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. There’s a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thundershower today, but most places will remain dry. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 80s. Another strong storm system approaches tomorrow with another chance for strong to severe storms. Friday late afternoon and evening will be the next First Alert Weather Day with storms lasting into the overnight hours and clearing by Saturday early morning. The main threat with these storms will be hail and high winds, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Skies clear quickly Saturday morning with a nice warm weekend ahead.