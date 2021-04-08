Multiple agencies searching for missing 5-year-old boy in Arp area

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - A child has gone missing in the Arp area on Wednesday night.
According to Smith County Sheriff PIO, Sgt. Larry Christian, a 5-year-old boy is being searched for in the area of 22300 CR 251 in Arp. Christian says the call came in from family at 8:52 p.m. but it is unknown how long the child has been missing.
The child has brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a red and orange shirt with blue jeans.
Responding, in addition to the sheriff’s office, are Arp Police Department, Troup Police Department, Overton Police Department, Texas DPS, and Pct 4 Constable’s Office. Area fire departments have also arrived at the scene, Christian said.
