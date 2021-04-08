Polk County grand jury indicts 3 men accused in home shooting deaths of 2

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted three men accused in the shooting deaths of a man and woman at a Livingston home in January.
Dontrevion Donnell Glenn, 18, Jared William Hope, 22, and Cole Byron Tucker, 20, all of Livingston, are each charged with capital murder. Glenn is also charged with burglary and tampering with evidence.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, the Livingston Police Department reports receiving two 911 calls regarding gunshots fired inside a home and several people being struck. Officers arrived at the 200 block of Maple Lane and found multiple gunshot victims and one man lying on the floor.
According to witnesses, Tucker began firing after he forcibly entered the home, and a man, who was later identified as Ashton Allen Smith, inside returned fire. Smith, 22, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Vickie Douglas later died from injuries.
Tucker was arrested the night of the shooting. Hope and Glenn were arrested the next day.
