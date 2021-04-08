Strong damaging winds, large hail possible for East Texas Friday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the second time this week, we have declared another First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and the early overnight time frame for all of East Texas since a thunderstorm complex will likely impact several East Texas communities.
This storm complex will originate in north Texas late Friday afternoon or early evening and dive to the southeast. It should be noted that not everyone will be impacted by this storm complex. It all depends on the position of storm initiation and the track it takes as to who will feel some weather impacts tomorrow night.
Those areas that are in the path of this storm complex could encounter some strong, damaging winds and large hail. In fact, we have damaging wind gusts in the high category and a medium threat for large hail, should you encounter this strong-to-severe thunderstorm complex racing southward tomorrow evening. The tornado threat for us, just like yesterday, will be on the low-end of the scale.
At this time, our KTRE viewing area is in the low risk for severe weather (yellow color), which is a level one out of four on our risk scale. However, just to our north and east, say from Henderson to Joaquin and points northeast of there, the Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma has that region (shaded in orange) in a medium risk for severe weather, which is a level two out of four.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood on Friday evening, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.