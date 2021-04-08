Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a stormy day yesterday, it sure is nice to have some sunshine here in ETX this afternoon. Most will remain sunny today as highs warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. A few isolated storms will try to develop west of I-45 later today which could make it into our western counties this afternoon and early this evening. If these storms can form, they will be capable of developing small hail, gusty winds, and some very heavy rainfall. Overnight tonight, clouds will increase across most of the area and spotty light showers will begin to move in areawide. Now we set eyes on the afternoon and evening hours of tomorrow, which is now a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms will be likely in multiple rounds. The northern half of East Texas has been upgraded to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk for significant severe storms, and the remainder of the area is included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk. Main threats for isolated to scattered severe storms tomorrow afternoon and early evening will be large to very large hail, damaging gusty winds, and a few tornadoes. We will see a second round of storms that will develop along and ahead of a cold front that will bring a greater wind threat, as well as large hail and torrential rainfall. Rain ends very early Saturday morning and skies clear out by the weekend. Plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday as highs warm into the 70s. Clouds increase on Monday as another cold front is set to move through during the day. Some showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible along this front, but widespread severe weather does not look likely at this time. Clouds will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as well as spotty rain chances. Folks, it’d be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy and please continue to remain weather alert. We will keep you updated.