WebXtra: New Mission Nac program offers affordable first-time houses

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Mission Nac is known for its annual summer program where major home renovations are performed across Nacogdoches with the help of volunteers. Now there’s an additional effort underway called New Horizons.
The idea is the non-profit buys a house, flips it for sale and then offers it to couples and individuals looking to purchase their first home. The trade is they must go through a free, financial improvement course to help them become eligible for a home loan.
Tiki Perkins with Mission Nac and New Horizons explains more with Donna McCollum.
To learn more about applying for New Horizons or to volunteer with labor or materials you may contact Mission Nac’s website or Facebook pages.
