Ashby’s broadband bill gets final passage in Texas House

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Rep. Trent Ashby’s broadband legislation passed in a unanimous final vote in the Texas House Friday morning.
HB 5 passed on a 146-0 vote. The bill would create a broadband office at the comptroller of public accounts to pinpoint and address areas of the state with the worst broadband capabilities.
The bill will now move to the Texas Senate for consideration.
