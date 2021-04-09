Citing allegations of abuse, Gov. Abbott urges VP Harris to close minors facility

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Citing allegations of abuse and neglect, Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been appointed as Border Czar, on Friday demanding that the Biden Administration shut down the federally run unaccompanied minors facility in San Antonio.
In the letter, Abbott urged Harris to visit the Texas-Mexico border to see the crisis firsthand.
“The state of Texas has previously warned about overcrowded conditions at these facilities, and now, those conditions have led to allegations of child abuse and neglect,” Abbott said in his letter. “Our repeated warnings and questions have gone ignored by President Biden, yourself, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas.”
Abbott went on to say that in her role as Border Czar, Harris has a duty to the immigrant children and the American people to take immediate action.
Abbott said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services received multiple complaints alleging child abuse and neglect incident the unaccompanied minor facility at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.
“The complaints include allegations of sexual assault, a shortage of staff to properly supervise the children inside the facility, and that the children in the facility are not eating throughout the day,” Abbott said in his letter. “The complaints also allege that the children who have COVID-19 are exposed to other children.”
Abbott said based on those allegations, he is again asking the Biden Administration to close the facility in San Antoni and move the children to federally run facilities where the federal government has the space, personnel, and resources to ensure their safety.
The governor alleged that the crisis on the border is a direct result of the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border and “its failure to plan for the fallout of open border policies.”
“This crisis has spiraled out of control and grows worse by the minute,” Abbott said in his letter. “However, instead of taking control of the situation, you have continued to ignore the border while making stops in Connecticut, Chicago, and California over the past several weeks.”
Abbott said since the federal government is refusing to take any action, he has directed the Texas Rangers to investigate the allegations of abuse and neglect. He added that Texas’ action does not relieve the Biden Administration of its duty to secure the border and protect the health and safety of Americans.
‘The Biden Administration’s disastrous open borders policies and its failure to plan for the influx of unaccompanied minors have created this humanitarian crisis,” Abbott wrote. “I implore you to act immediately to protect these children, secure the border, and end this crisis.”
To read the full text of Abbott’s letter and the attached memos, click here.
