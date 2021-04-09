East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices remain firm

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas direct hay report says hay prices remain firm in all regions of the state.
Soil moisture levels have shortened. High winds and warmer temperatures have made their way across the majority of the state. Field prep and planting is taking place, but higher input costs, especially in the form of fertilizer has some producers concerned.
The report says Texas row crop producers might have the luxury of choosing between sorghum, corn and cotton. All three are seeing high prices with the 2021 planting season underway.
