Elaine’s Big Salad by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier | April 9, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 5:57 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the most popular shows on television in the ‘90s took place in an apartment in New York City as well as a diner where Jerry, George, Kramer and Elaine discussed .... well, everything. In some episodes, Elaine ordered a “big salad.” Jerry said Jerry says the ingredients were big lettuce, big carrots and tomatoes like volleyballs.

This recipe is an homage to Elaine’s Big Salad. I hope you like it!

· 1 bag pre-chopped mixed greens

· 1 bag arugula

· shredded carrots

· ½ chopped red onion

· half hot house/English cucumber, chopped into cubes

· 1 green apple, chopped into cubes

· cherry or grape tomatoes

· Chopped pecans, ½ cup

· dried cranberries, raisins and/or cherries, ¾ cup total

· fresh blueberries, rinsed and dried completely

· sprinkle ground pepper

· sliced grilled chicken or steak

· Shredded cheddar cheese, 1 cup

Of course, you can change up or leave out whatever you want to; Just mix it all up in a big bowl and top with your favorite dressing.

Enjoy!

