A First Alert Weather Day in effect through late this evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We remain under a First Alert Weather Day as severe weather is a possibility, but not a guarantee late this afternoon and this evening.
In our storm risk assessment, we believe that damaging winds of 50 to 70 mph will be the main concern, with a medium threat of large hail, and a low risk for tornadoes.
Rainfall amounts will vary quite a bit, depending on who gets underneath these strong-to-severe thunderstorms and who misses out.
Once a cold front pushes through our area early Saturday morning, we will be in store for a beautiful, spring weekend as drier air and lower humidity will make for some pleasant conditions throughout the Piney Woods. Look for wake-up temperatures in the 50′s with daytime highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under mostly sunny skies.
After a quiet start to the new week on Monday, we will see the clouds and modest chances for rain return by the middle of next week as another cold front looks to swing through the Piney Woods.
From Tuesday through Friday, we will be under the clouds with some low-to-modest rain chances each day with northerly breezes in place throughout the week.
