First Alert Weather Day through Friday evening as strong-to-severe thunderstorms set sights on East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - We are going to need to stay weather alert late this afternoon through this evening as a few thunderstorm complexes look to develop and push through the Piney Woods.
With ample warmth, moisture, and instability in the atmosphere, these storms that ignite later today will be capable of putting down large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado.
In our storm risk assessment, we believe that damaging winds of 50 to 70 mph will be the main concern, with a medium threat of large hail.
Therefore, you may want to secure any outdoor items that could be tossed around by the wind as projectiles. This would be items such as trash cans and lawn furniture.
Furthermore, with a hail threat, it may be a good idea to get your vehicle in the garage, under a carport, or some place that is covered.
We will see two rounds of storms impact portions of Deep East Texas. The first round will take place late this afternoon and will mainly be for areas along and north of State Highway 7. These storms will be racing to the northeast.
Then, a second storm complex will be moving southeast from north Texas later this evening. This second complex stands a better chance to impact more of our KTRE viewing area and will pose a higher wind threat.
At this time, our KTRE viewing area is in the low risk for severe weather (yellow color), which is a level one out of four on our risk scale. However, areas from Henderson to Center and over toward Toledo Bend and points northeast of there are in a medium risk (orange shaded color), which is a level two out of four.
These storms should be out of here by ten o’clock this evening and no later than midnight. Once the storms move down to the south and get out of our hairs, we will be in store for a gorgeous weekend as cool winds usher in some refreshing air behind an overnight cold front.
