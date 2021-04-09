Former SFA assistant coach Rebecca Alvidrez introduced as new head coach for UT-Tyler women’s basketball

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - After four years at SFA as an assistant head coach, Rebecca Alvidrez is the new head coach for the women’s basketball team at UT-Tyler.
Alvidrez was brought into SFA in 2017 where she helped the program grow and achieve a 49-6 record over the past two seasons including a berth in the NCAA National Tournament this year.
“I am thankful for Mark Kellogg,” Alvidrez said. “He set a vision I wanted to be a part of. I don’t think I would be here if I didn’t leave Colorado State to SFA. It was a blast.”
Alvidrez has over 20 years of coaching experience. She played college basketball at Montana State where she was a two-time All-Big Sky Selection and the league’s Newcomer of the Year in 2000-01. She was inducted into the Montana State University Hall of Fame in 2018.
She will take over a UT Tyler team that went 0-14 in a shortened Lone Star Conference 2021 season.
