MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Allis-Chalmers Pumps
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Two landmarks stand in the middle of Kilgore, signifying the oil boom of the 1930s.

It was December 28th, 1930, when the Lou Della Crim Number 1 well blew in, marking Kilgore’s entry to the great East Texas Oil Field.

Pumps manufactured by Allis-Chalmers were first used in West Texas and brought to Kilgore in 1931 to move East Texas crude oil to Houston-area refineries.

The pumps, in service until 1985, are estimated to have moved a combined total of over a billion barrels of oil.

The Allis-Chalmers Pumps were recognized with a Historical Marker in 1986.

You can visit this landmark in Kilgore at City Park in the 600 block of East North Street.

