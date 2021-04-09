East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and some patchy fog that has developed after last night’s scattered thunderstorms. Expect mostly cloudy and breezy conditions today with afternoon high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. It is another First Alert Weather Day with thunderstorms likely by this evening. Parts of East Texas are under an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms. The main threat with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. Expect these storms to begin developing by late afternoon and roll through East Texas during the evening hours, coming to an end overnight tonight. Skies will clear in time for a nice weekend.