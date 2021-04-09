Rep. Bell bill on purging dead from voter rolls passes House in prelim vote

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas state representative’s legislation to expedite the process by which dead Texans are purged from voter registration rolls has the House in a preliminary vote.
Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney) presented HB 1264 to the Texas House on Thursday. The bill passed a second reading without a record vote. It will go for passage after a third reading expected on Friday.
Under current law, there is no specified amount of time between a person’s death and when a registrar is required to remove their name from voter rolls.
After the expected passage on Friday, the bill will head to the Texas Senate.
