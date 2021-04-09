SFA Soccer one win away from first regular season crown since 2015

SFA is tied with Lamar in conference at 7-3. A win and a Lamar loss or tie would give the team an outright title. If Lamar beats McNeese on Sunday and SFA wins then the two would share the title and SFA would go to the conference tournament as the one-seed based on the head to head matchup. If SFA were to lose and Lamar win then the ‘Jacks would finish second. There is a small chance that if both teams lose and Northwestern State wins that there could be three teams locked in the number one spot.