Silent auction to be held in support of child abuse nonprofit The Martin House

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While the past year of fundraising for several East Texas nonprofits was hampered due to the pandemic, one group is now taking a safer approach.
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy in Longview is conducting an online silent auction this week in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month. The Martin House provides programs for children who are victims of abuse.
Nearly 40 items will be up for auction will all proceeds benefiting The Martin House.
“We rely on donations for everything that we do. We don’t charge fees for our services, so every penny goes directly to benefit the children that we serve in our community. anything that a child abuse victim might to go from victim to survivor we want to be able to provide.” said Roxanne Stevenson, executive director of The Martin House.
A link to the auction is available on KLTV.com. Simply scroll down our home page and click on the Big Red Box.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.