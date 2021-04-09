UIL Regional soccer finals matchups for East Texas teams

By Caleb Beames | April 8, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 10:31 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Just three East Texas teams remain in the UIL soccer playoffs. A win will put the teams in the state semifinals early next week.

Here are the matchups.

5A Boys

Longview vs Frisco Wakeland, April 9 @ Sulphur Springs, 7 p.m.

* Spectators must park on the visitor side due to event at fairgrounds

4A Boys

Palestine vs Celina, April 9 @ Forney’s City Bank Stadium, 8 p.m.

4A Girls

Henderson vs Celina, April 9 @ Forney’s City Bank Stadium, 6 p.m.

