WebXtra: Soccer now part of Corrigan-Camden HS athletics program

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Corrigan-Camden will be the next school in East Texas to add soccer to its Boys and Girls athletic programs.
Athletic Director Brett Ratliff announces the news on twitter Tuesday night.
Ratliff said the district will begin looking for a coach and will start to put a schedule together for the 2022 season.
That schedule will include tournaments and non district games. Corrigan will not be part of a UIL district until the 2023 season at the earliest due to the realignment cycle.
