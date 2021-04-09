First Alert: Heavy storms set to move out overnight, setting us up for a stellar weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place through midnight as we still have a severe weather threat in place across East Texas tonight.
We do have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through 11 p.m. for all of our Deep East Texas counties, with the exception of Tyler, Jasper, and Newton.
We have had one round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms rumble through East Texas. We are now watching the radar closely for another round of storms that have developed along the dryline in north-central Texas. The steering currents will take this southeast and could impact parts of East Texas.
Once this cold front pushes through our area early Saturday morning, we will be in store for a beautiful, spring weekend as drier air and lower humidity will make for some pleasant conditions throughout the Piney Woods. Look for wake-up temperatures in the 50′s with daytime highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under mostly sunny skies.
After a quiet start to the new week on Monday, we will see the clouds and modest chances for rain return by the middle of next week as another cold front looks to swing through the Piney Woods.
From Tuesday through Friday, we will be under the clouds with some low-to-modest rain chances each day with northerly breezes in place throughout the week.
