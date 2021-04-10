Houston County residents release blue balloons in honor of child abuse victims

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - People across East Texas are working to spread awareness about child abuse.
In Houston County, residents came out to show their support.
One representative with C.A.S.A says their organization served about 66 kids in Houston County and the blue shoes lined up on the courthouse steps represents them.
One of the guest speakers says there has been an increase in child abuse reports this year more than prior years, due to COVID-19 and children being out of school and at home more often.
At the end of ceremony, everyone released light blue balloons in honor of child abuse victims.
