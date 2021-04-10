Houston County sheriff honors Investigator Christian after his untimely death

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Houston County Sheriff’s Office lost a member of their team on Tuesday.
Investigator Billy Bob Christian passed away while on vacation.
Sheriff Randy Hargrove says he is still in shock.
Christian has been with the department since 2012 and recently in the sergeant position for the criminal investigation division.
Co-workers describe him as a good example and a friend to everyone.
“I was at a loss for words, for the outpouring of love and respect that our community paid for him,” Hargrove added. “I know he did serve in the military, his county and when he worked here with us, he served the citizens of this county.”
Hargrove says Christian took an oath and he will forever be on duty in their hearts.
