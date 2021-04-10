Saturday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Skies will remain clear overnight as wind shifts from north to south and we’ll start our Sunday off in the upper 40s, but a perfect afternoon is in store. Sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s for our Sunday! Tomorrow will be a great day to get any outdoor activities done especially gardening or yard work. Take in all the sunshine because clouds and rain return by Monday, and we’ll hold onto rain chances for much of the next week. Thundershowers look likely for Monday evening and overnight but as of right now the showers look like they’ll remain sub-severe thankfully. I know rain can be a downer in the forecast when we’ve got a day like today and tomorrow, but much of East Texas could use the rain as many of us are in drought right now. As of right now, next weekend look like it could start out wet, but there’s still plenty of time to see how things will change. Have a great evening!