19-year-old woman dies in 1-vehicle wreck on FM 83 in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old woman died in a fiery one-vehicle crash on FM 83 in Sabine County Friday night.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at about 11 p.m. Friday. The wreck happened on FM 83 about one mile east of Pineland.
The preliminary crash report shows that Breanna Kilgore, of Pineland, was driving a 2015 Kia passenger car west on FM 83, when, for unknown reasons, she drove off the roadway to the left. The Kia struck a tree and caught fire, the press release stated.
A Sabine County justice of the peace pronounced Kilgore dead at the scene.
“No additional information is available at this time,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.