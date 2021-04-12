First Alert: Multiple rain chances on display this week in East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The sunshine and dry air has allowed temperatures to surge into the upper 80′s this afternoon, making for a very warm, April day in the Piney Woods.
Changes are coming our way, however, as cloudy, damp, and cool will be the name of the game going forward through this week in East Texas.
Overnight will be mostly cloudy and humid with lows in the lower 60′s. The chance of a lone shower moving in is only 20%.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few passing showers and thunderstorms in association with a passing cold front. Despite the frontal passage and wind shift, it will still be a warm day as daytime highs top out around 80-degrees.
A stronger disturbance will move in behind the frontal passage on Tuesday night and last through at least the first half of the day on Wednesday. This will provide us with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the middle 70′s.
With northerly winds remaining in place for the rest of the week, we will see below normal temperatures return to our area for several days as overnight lows drop into the middle 50′s with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s under mostly cloudy skies.
We will see rain chances drop to 20% on Thursday before they ramp back up to 60% on Friday. Some of the rainfall could come in the form of some heavier downpours and a few strong thunderstorms as well.
Right now, the weekend is looking drier, albeit, we may not see much sunshine. It will also remain on the cooler side of things as morning lows will be in the lower 50′s with highs in the upper 60′s to around 70-degrees.
Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average between one-to-two inches, which would offer us some beneficial rainfall to combat the ongoing moderate-to-severe drought that has developed in our part of the state.
