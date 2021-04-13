Diboll changes vaccine clinic from J&J to Pfizer

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll has changed the type of vaccine offered at the clinic Friday from Johnson & Johnson to Pfizer.
The U.S. has recommended a pause in using the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the CDC and the FDA announced an investigation into blood clots related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The clinic is hosted by Diboll ISD, the City of Diboll, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
- Friday, April 16 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Diboll Junior High Gymnasium, 403 Dennis, Diboll
- Diboll residents and Diboll ISD school personnel for anyone 18 years or over
- No appointment is necessary
If you need transportation please call 936-829-5814 no later than noon on April 16.
