Longtime Houston County EMC David Lamb dies at 71

“It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to a past member and fellow friend, David Lamb,” the post said. “The details of his life have set David apart and made him special. In his lifetime he wore many hats. He was a veteran serving in the United States Marines during the Vietnam Era. He had a career in law enforcement serving as a police officer with both the Pasadena Police Department and the Crockett Police Department. He worked at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice serving as lieutenant. He was a Master Mason and member of the Lothrop Lodge #21 AF & AM. David was into woodworking and hunting. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, a brother, a friend, a role model, and a great leader in the community.”