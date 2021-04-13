Longtime Houston County EMC David Lamb dies at 71

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Former Houston County Emergency Management Coordinator and Crockett City Fire Marshall David Lamb has died.
Lamb, 71, served as the Houston County EMC for 18 years before retiring in 2016. He also served as a volunteer with the Crockett Fire Department and served in positions with Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Crockett Police Department and the Pasadena Police Department. He passed away Saturday
The Crockett Fire Department expressed their condolences via a Facebook post.
“It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to a past member and fellow friend, David Lamb,” the post said. “The details of his life have set David apart and made him special. In his lifetime he wore many hats. He was a veteran serving in the United States Marines during the Vietnam Era. He had a career in law enforcement serving as a police officer with both the Pasadena Police Department and the Crockett Police Department. He worked at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice serving as lieutenant. He was a Master Mason and member of the Lothrop Lodge #21 AF & AM. David was into woodworking and hunting. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, a brother, a friend, a role model, and a great leader in the community.”
The post said the department will greatly miss Lamb’s friendship, his skills as a storyteller, his love of woodworking and general presence.
“His memory will live on in the department, in our hearts, and in every corner of Houston County where he dedicated his time. He will be greatly missed and not soon forgotten,” the post said.
