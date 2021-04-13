New details emerge in San Augustine County murder investigation

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - New details are emerging into the murder investigation of a Nacogdoches man in San Augustine County.
Last Thursday, the body of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth was found at an abandoned house off of a dirt road on U.S. Highway 96 just inside the County, north of Bronson.
Authorities say David Whitehead and Bryan Johnson are both in jail charged with murder.
“It is senseless,” said San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright. “You’re talking about a 20-year-old young man who just lost his life here over foolishness.”
Cartwright said Ainsworth was reportedly last heard from April 3rd.
“It was learned by investigators with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers that a homicide occurred,” he said.
According to an affidavit, an unnamed witness informed investigators that 31-year-old David Whitehead of Nacogdoches County gave the witness a pair of bloodstained blue jeans and a shotgun while picking up 30-year-old Bryan Johnson of San Augustine County. That witness also identified Ainsworth with Whitehead on April 3rd.
Both Johnson and Whitehead were brought in for questioning by authorities.
“The Texas Rangers and Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Department interviewed David Whitehead,” Cartwright said. “And he confessed to the murder, and it happened in San Augustine County.”
During the interviews, investigations say both Johnson and Whitehead confessed they were under the influence of drugs and could not provide an exact location of the body.
The affidavit states Whitehead told investigators that he, Johnson and Ainsworth were driving in and around Nacogdoches County and that he and Johnson had murdered Ainsworth in the morning on April 4th. The affidavit states a shotgun and knife were used.
“We ended up executing a search warrant here in our County at a place where drugs were being sold and retrieved drugs and several weapons,” Cartwright said. “We believe we have possibly two of the weapons used in this murder.”
Investigators say Johnson also confessed Ainsworth was assaulted then driven to a location off U.S. Highway 96, where he was murdered. An autopsy has been ordered.
“At the crime scene, I observed several wounds on the victim but that’s undetermined right now,” Cartwright said.
A motive and how the victim and alleged suspects knew each other are still under investigation.
“Not to my knowledge,” he said. “I think it was drug-related and something that just got out of hand.”
Both Johnson and Whitehead remain behind bars both charged with murder.
Sheriff Cartwright said multiple agencies from surrounding counties assisted with the investigation.
