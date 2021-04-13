Pimiento cheese breakfast casserole by Mama Steph

This delicious breakfast will be perfect for your family or friends. (Source: KLTV/Stephanie Frazier)
By Stephanie Frazier | April 12, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 10:00 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pimiento cheese is a favorite in the U.S., probably particularly in the South. Here’s a way to get the great flavor of this delicious treat into a special breakfast casserole.

Pimiento cheese breakfast casserole by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

8 ounces of shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup of sour cream

8 ounces chopped pimiento peppers (other peppers can be used if you don’t have a jar of pimientos)

1 teaspoon Worcestersire sauce

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

10 eggs

16 ounces cooked ham, diced

20 ounces frozen hash browns

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, combine the cheese, sour cream, peppers, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne pepper.

In another bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Add them to the cheese mixture, along with the ham, and stir.

Spread the frozen hash browns over the bottom of the baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over them.

Gently stir to make sure the hash browns are well-coated in eggs.

Bake for about 45 minutes. The center of the casserole should be set before removing.

Garnish with more cheese and a dollop of sour cream, if desired, on each serving.

