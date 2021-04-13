SFA Soccer opens conference tournament play on Tuesday

The team had a decent start in the fall and only built from there. Their spring season started with a 1-0 loss to UT-Tyler but then the team went on a five match winning streak before losing three straight. The team dealt with injuries and tough road games during the losing streak. After those three losses the ‘Jacks went on a four-match winning streak that saw the team beat Lamar, the preseason favorite and rival Sam Houston State to end the season. The win over Sam clinched the program their first regular season title since 2015.